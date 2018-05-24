5 UK based stars who could finally dethrone Pete Dunne

Is Pete Dunne's United Kingdom title reign in danger?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 22:11 IST

Pete Dunne's United Kingdom Championship has become a target for many UK based stars

Pete Dunne has held the WWE United Kingdom Championship for more than a year now after defeating Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago last year. It could be argued that in that time Dunne has defended his Championship less than Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, but one of the reasons for this is because the United Kingdom Division is lacking any kind of identity right now.

Dunne is being used as a sideshow act on NXT instead of being given a permanent place in the company and this has left him with a lack of stars to defend his Championship against with Dunne already defeating the likes of Adam Cole, Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews and even Roderick Strong.

There's no doubting that the company expects a lot from The Bruiserweight in the future, which is why he has been able to dominate his division for the past year, but with the second annual United Kingdom Championship Tournament on the horizon, a worthy challenger could finally arise.

#5 Flash Morgan Webster

Flash Morgan Webster and Pete Dunne have their own brand of history

After making a brief but impressive appearance on 205 Live last week when the company broadcast live from The O2 in London, Flash Morgan Webster was announced as one of the participants for the upcoming United Kingdom Tournament.

Many United States fans won't be aware of the star who calls himself The Modfather of British Wrestling, aside from his recent WWE appearance, but they are definitely in for a treat. Morgan kicks off his involvement in the tournament with a match against James Drake but hopefully, he can make it all the way to the final to arrange a date with the current United Kingdom Champion.

An added bonus here is the fact that Dunne and Webster are best friends and know each other very well, which will only add to the chemistry that the duo has in the ring.