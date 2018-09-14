5 Unannounced Matches we could get at Hell in a Cell 2018

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.80K // 14 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell 2018 could have some surprise matches

Hell in a Cell 2018 is just days away and it has a pretty decent looking card. We have Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, as well as Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton taking place inside the titular 'Satantic Structure'

We have a few other title matches with AJ Styles facing Samoa Joe for the WWE Title, Ronda and Alexa, as well as, Becky and Charlotte do battle over the red and blue Women's Titles respectively and there's tag team title action with The Shield minus Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and The New Day facing Rusev Day.

The last match is a mixed-gender tag-team match between Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Vs. The Miz and Maryse in what is sure to be a match that extends the feud between Bryan and Miz even further

But that's just eight matches, which doesn't seem enough to fill a four-hour card, so there's every chance we'll get some unannounced matches, we take a look at what matches might take us by surprise at Hell in a Cell

#5 Bobby Lashley Vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens may have started something with Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens returned from 'quitting' Monday Night Raw to attack Bobby Lashley from behind and take 'The Dominator' down with a Pop-Up Powerbomb onto the ring apron. This was something that took a lot of people by surprise.

However, on the following Monday Night Raw, the go-home show for Hell in a Cell, all we really saw as a promo from Owens saying he was going to hurt people again, and Bobby Lashley intensely training with Lio Rush, who appears to be his new manager.

It's clear that Lashley is going to want some retribution against Owens for his ambush, but it's not clear when we're going to see it happen. Hell in a Cell is as good a place as any to start!

1 / 5 NEXT