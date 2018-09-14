Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Unannounced Matches we could get at Hell in a Cell 2018

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.80K   //    14 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Hell in a Cell 2018 could have some surprise matches
Hell in a Cell 2018 could have some surprise matches

Hell in a Cell 2018 is just days away and it has a pretty decent looking card. We have Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, as well as Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton taking place inside the titular 'Satantic Structure'

We have a few other title matches with AJ Styles facing Samoa Joe for the WWE Title, Ronda and Alexa, as well as, Becky and Charlotte do battle over the red and blue Women's Titles respectively and there's tag team title action with The Shield minus Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and The New Day facing Rusev Day.

The last match is a mixed-gender tag-team match between Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Vs. The Miz and Maryse in what is sure to be a match that extends the feud between Bryan and Miz even further

But that's just eight matches, which doesn't seem enough to fill a four-hour card, so there's every chance we'll get some unannounced matches, we take a look at what matches might take us by surprise at Hell in a Cell

#5 Bobby Lashley Vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens may have started something with Bobby Lashley
Kevin Owens may have started something with Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens returned from 'quitting' Monday Night Raw to attack Bobby Lashley from behind and take 'The Dominator' down with a Pop-Up Powerbomb onto the ring apron. This was something that took a lot of people by surprise.

However, on the following Monday Night Raw, the go-home show for Hell in a Cell, all we really saw as a promo from Owens saying he was going to hurt people again, and Bobby Lashley intensely training with Lio Rush, who appears to be his new manager.

It's clear that Lashley is going to want some retribution against Owens for his ambush, but it's not clear when we're going to see it happen. Hell in a Cell is as good a place as any to start!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Bobby Lashley Cedric Alexander
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 Superstars Who Could Return At Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts about Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Hell In A Cell Dream Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 of the best Hell in a Cell matches...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers we would Like to see in a Hell In A Cell match
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 Surprise Returns That Could...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible shocks that could happen
RELATED STORY
3 Matches for Hell in a Cell after this week's Raw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us