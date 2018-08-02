5 Undertaker Matches The World Will Never Forget

The Greatest of all time

Having achieved a veteran status in the world of professional wrestling, the Undertaker has managed to deliver some of the finest moments in WWE history. His striking ability amalgamated with his quickness between the ropes transitioned the Phenom into one of the best in this business.

Undertaker's supernatural character still continues to maintain its dominance over the WWE and has been part of some of the most incredible storylines in the company.

The inception of fantastic feuds originates from the interaction of the characters in focus, and the storytelling that engages the audience. Having entertained the WWE Universe for almost three decades, the Undertaker was involved in terrific feuds which ascended his status to the top of the wrestling industry.

These feuds have been able to take the audience to an emotional roller-coaster ride, with maximum investment from the audience.

Here are the five Undertaker feuds that the world will never forget.

#5 The Undertaker Vs. Triple H - WrestleMania 28 (2012)

This truly was the end of an era

While this may not be the Undertaker's best WrestleMania match till date, the hype surrounding the bout was intriguing enough to exceed expectations. The match involved two of the greatest competitors in WWE history going on a collision course, with a Show-Stopper taking charge of the bout.

Contested inside a Hell in a Cell, the match took the WWE Universe on a journey of nostalgia, as the three most influential performers were locked inside, vowing to prove their dominance.

Considering it was built as an End of an Era, the near-falls that transpired during the match electrified the crowd. The feud was built around the emotional journey of these three superstars who have been interlinked since the Attitude Era.

The moment where the Undertaker kicked out of a decimating combination of a Pedigree and Sweet Chin Music was a work of pure genius. The match exceeded expectations and increased the Phenom's streak to 20-0. However, the ending of the bout created a memorable WrestleMania moment where all the three superstars embraced each other's hard-work and hugged it out to call it a day.

The match truly was the end of an era. The sold-out crowd that night witnessed history and lost themselves on the street of nostalgia by witnessing this epic bout.

