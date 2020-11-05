5 Undertaker records in WWE that may never be broken 

The Undertaker has been seen as one of the biggest stars in WWE for three decades. The Deadman only recently made the decision to hang up his boots as part of The Last Ride documentary, which aired earlier this year on the WWE Network.

Undertaker made his debut in WWE back at Survivor Series in 1990 and has since trailblazed through the company, leaving some impressive records in his wake. It's hard to see any current or future WWE star leaving the same kind of impact on the company as the former six-time World Champion.

The Undertaker has left quite the legacy behind following his retirement, as well as some records that many believe will never be broken.

#5 The Undertaker has competed in the most Hell in a Cell matches in history

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view has become an annual affair over the past decade. Fans most recently saw Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre take each other to their limit inside Satan's Structure.

WWE made their fanbase aware that this was the eighth time The Viper had stepped inside the cell. However, he still has many more matches to compete in if he ever wants to equal The Undertaker's record.

Back in 1997, when Hell in a Cell made its debut, The Undertaker wrestled Shawn Michaels in the first-ever HIAC match. He has since gone on to compete in 14 matches, in which he has picked up eight victories.

The Superstar closest to The Deadman's record inside the Hell in a Cell structure is Triple H on nine appearances, closely followed by Randy Orton on eight. CM Punk is then next in line on five, closely followed by Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, John Cena and Roman Reigns. They have all been inside the cell on four separate occasions.