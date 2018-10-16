5 Underused WWE Superstars

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 705 // 16 Oct 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Swiss Superman ever ascend to the top of the card?

On more than one occasion, the WWE live crowd and fans around the world express their love for particular superstars. More often than not, however, those in power backstage don't share the same affinity for said superstars.

Stars like Rusev, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Cesaro may have had brief runs in the spotlight only to be shuffled down to the mid-card or even lower. It could be that Vince McMahon grew bored of a superstar, to that star doing something boneheaded (social media idiocy, DUI). Here's hoping the following wrestlers can arrive at and stay in the main event scene.

#1 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt vs. the momentum-killer

"The Eater of Worlds" is still a special talent, but he has been fed to stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. He's electric on the mic (when not prattling on about the abyss and so forth...) and is agile for a man his size. He lost to the Undertaker at WrestleMania, but WWE missed a huge opportunity to make him this generation's supernatural phenom. The creepy vibes were certainly at the forefront in the John Cena feud, especially when the creepy kids sang "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands."

Unfortunately for Wyatt, his usual haunting and unsettling nature was hard to take seriously after losing feuds with Cena, Orton, Reigns, Orton, the Shield, and Seth Rollins. He did share a brief run with both the WWE Championship and the Raw Tag Team titles. He lost the WWE title to Orton in one of the worst 'Mania matches in recent memory.

His Raw tag-team title reign ended with a loss to the B-Team. The Wyatt Family should have had a long run to help establish credibility closer to when they debuted on the main roster. He could have had a run with a mid-card title to warm him up for the main card. Whatever the case, it was a missed opportunity to create a huge new star.

1 / 5 NEXT