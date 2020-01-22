5 Unexpected heel & face turns that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2020- Seth Rollins recruits SmackDown Superstar?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Could this be the day when Lashley becomes a babyface?

In life, we often meet some people who can be categorized as good and others that aren't necessarily as good. This demarkation is a lot more black and white in WWE where you have the babyfaces, the good guys, and the heels, the bad guys.

At the Royal Rumble, which is an event where every man is out for his/her best interests, I have a feeling that we could see a lot of face and heel turns. And while none of these turns I've outlined may happen, all of them may actually take place if that's what it takes to move the storyline along.

I want you to chime in and let me know if you agree with my list or not, ladies, and gentlemen. Let me assure you that I appreciate every one of you who takes the time to read my work.

So, with that said, let me begin with my list.

#5 Seth Rollins recruits Ali during the Royal Rumble, turns him heel

They been sleeping on me. Time to wake ‘em up.

📸 @ViewsFromSant pic.twitter.com/zRSEPLQY5w — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 20, 2020

I wonder if Seth Rollins' new faction is a group where superstars who have lost any sense of direction, who are losing more than they are winning can find refuge and solace? And if such is the case, then SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali may be the ideal person to join the gang. Ali and Rollins could face off in the middle of the ring, but during the course of the contest, Seth Rollins could extend an offer to Ali and it would cause Ali to finally go heel.

I've always felt that to get over as a strong babyface, you first need to be a strong heel. Ali going heel and maybe even moving to RAW for a spell, could certainly revive his career in a big way.

1 / 5 NEXT