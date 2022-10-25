Once the camera starts rolling, WWE Superstars give their all to impress the fans. The promotion has given many memorable moments ranging from comedic pranks to tear-jerkers.

However, not every great moment has taken place during the programming.

There have been various instances when fans in the arena were able to witness something unforgettable that fans at home couldn't. These instances took place off-air and mostly featured a star breaking their character to give their fans a treat.

These off-air WWE moments are quite unforgettable

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The locker room sings for John Cena

CM Punk's underwear spin-a-roonie

The Undertaker breaks character for Ric Flair

Stone Cold stuns Hulk Hogan

The Rock calls CM Punk

