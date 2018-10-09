×
5 Unexpected Things That Could Happen On The First SmackDown After Super Showdown

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
586   //    09 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

Super Show-Down was a resounding success for the SmackDown champions, as they all managed to retain their titles. Despite their success at the event no one can afford to rest on their laurels because challengers will be lining up for their chance to win the gold.

With SmackDown 1000 only a week away, the WWE has a lot riding on this show. Becky Lynch's title is in jeopardy as she faces Charlotte Flair once again and this time Becky doesn't have the champion's advantage. That's just one of the things the WWE has presented on a night that promises to blow the fans away. In this article, we look at five unexpected things that might happen on this week's SmackDown.


5. The Rest of the One Night in Milwaukee Tape

Aiden English and the Milwaukee tape were some of the biggest takeaways from last week's SmackDown, and it would be interesting to see how the storyline progresses. Aiden has so many options in front of him that deciding on one may be the hardest task of all.

In the end, the musical genius of WWE has to choose a path that will widen the rift between Lana and Rusev. Aiden may decide to reveal the video during Rusev's match which would distract the Bulgarian Brute and cost him the match.

How long will they last?
How long will they last?

If Rusev loses and Lana tries to console him after the match, he might choose to leave her in the middle of the ring indicating that he believes his best friend over her. 

