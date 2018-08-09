5 unexpected things that might happen at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Jitesh Puri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 2.66K // 09 Aug 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam 2018!

WWE has its four mega shows - Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series each year, and currently SummerSlam is just a few days away. SummerSlam will be coming to the WWE Network on Sunday, August 19.

For the fourth year in a row, WWE's premier summer event will be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Many of WWE's titles will be on the line for the major event, including a deja vu moment where Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 is just a few days away, here we discuss some unexpected things that might happen at the event.

#5 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose is expected to return very soon

Dean Ambrose is one of the most entertaining superstars of this generation, he is currently out due to injury, and is expected to return very soon. At SummerSlam 2018, we are going to have some of the most interesting matches scheduled for this year, so this may be the best time for The Lunatic Fringe to return.

Dean Ambrose's former Shield brother, Seth Rollins is set to battle against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2018. We can easily expect Dean Ambrose to interfere in that match in some form.

Fans really love superstars like Dean Ambrose, he is pretty great in the ring as well as in promos. His backstage promos are always filled with lunatic and funny moments. It would be certainly interesting to witness Dean Ambrose's return at SummerSlam 2018.

#4 Hulk Hogan returns

Hulk Hogan's suspension is finally over

Everyone has probably heard about Hulk Hogan due to his amazing work in the WWE as well as outside the wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan is one of the major names who made pro wrestling as popular as it is today. His work in the WWE is more than just admirable.

However, Hulk Hogan was suspended by the WWE in 2015 due to some racism issues, but now he has successfully completed his suspension period, and he has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

There have been rumors of him being in talks with the WWE, and his return is likely possible now. SummerSlam 2018 is a very good chance for his WWE return.

He is an absolute legend in wrestling, and his return will surely fascinate the fans. His return will make SummerSlam even more interesting.

1 / 4 NEXT