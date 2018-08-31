5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (30th August, 2018)

Kevin Owens quits because of the number of mistakes WWE made

This week on WWE programming we saw Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns come to blows, Kevin Owens quit, Bryan and Almas hint at what could come and Becky Lynch continue to act like a heel but get cheered. In fact, it was quite a good week for the WWE on all of their shows.

But what were the top five terrible, terrible mistakes that the company made across all of their brands? What howlers were made on Raw? What clangers did SmackDown Live drop? What on NXT left us reeling? Without further ado, we present the 5 terrible mistakes made by WWE this week (30th August 2018)

#5 Becky Lynch continues as a heel

Becky Lynch has righteousness on her side

Becky Lynch did the classic 'heel' move of attacking the face champion after a successful match and claiming she's going to take the title off of her, but the same problem happened here that has plagued Becky since her 'heel' turn. The fans are still on her side.

This is a woman who worked incredibly hard, going on an unbeaten run to earn a shot at the champion, only for her 'friend' to come back, win one match and get thrown into the title match despite having already lost to the champion twice. That 'friend' then won the title taking away everything Becky had worked hard for.

It's a severe misjudgement from the WWE, not because Lynch can't be a heel, she's done it before and was great, but because the situation they've created doesn't work. Luckily it looks like they are now committing to changing course a little bit and painting both Charlotte and Becky has different shades of grey in this feud.

