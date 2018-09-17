5 Universal Championship Challengers After Hell In A Cell

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 3.02K // 17 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who could be next in line for a title opportunity?

Roman Reigns took on Braun Strowman in a thrilling main event match inside the dreaded Hell in a Cell structure at the pay-per-view event that just transpired. The match was as hard-hitting as one would expect. And then, the unexpected happened. Brock Lesnar lay both men to waste.

Where does Roman Reigns go from here, I wonder. To answer my question, the same question that a lot of you probably have too, I have named 5 possible contenders. Let me know if you believe any of them could be Reigns' next big challenger.

Do you think Reigns will have a long and prosperous reign as Universal Champion? Or are his days at the top numbered, for now?

Also let me know who you guys think the next Universal Champion could be!

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman never really lost the Hell in a Cell match, did he?

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman put on quite the exhibition inside 'Hell in a Cell'. And when Brock Lesnar interfered, he laid waste to two men who had already been to hell and back, thereby protecting both to a degree, at least. So, it only stands to reason that Braun Strowman deserves another opportunity.

And this decision makes sense because Baron Corbin is a heel and he is on Braun Strowman's side. Therefore, I can see Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns mixing it up on RAW or at a pay-per-view down the line. Can you not imagine Braun Strowman bellowing- 'I'm not finished with you' to Roman Reigns?

The two men are the top stars on RAW and therefore it would make sense for both men to wage war against each other. But maybe they're destined to engage in battle at a later date. And one of the other men in the list could challenge Reigns before that.

1 / 5 NEXT