5 unlikely tag team partners of Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE has numerous top stars these days. From main eventers such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins to upper mid-card performers and semi-main eventers such as Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Bron Breakker, the scene is loaded with talent.

Perhaps the biggest star in World Wrestling Entertainment today is Roman Reigns. He has headlined WrestleMania more times than anyone else and is one of the most accomplished champions in history.

While Roman is likely best known as a singles wrestler, he is also well known for The Bloodline and The Shield. With that being said, he has had some unlikely and even downright bizarre partners in the past. In fact, he might potentially have another soon, in the form of CM Punk.

CM Punk is in good company if he does indeed team up with Roman. This article will take a look at five unlikely tag team partners the OTC has had, including both top stars and lower-card acts.

Below are five unlikely tag team partners of Roman Reigns in WWE.

#5. The Undertaker and Roman Reigns once teamed up in WWE

The Undertaker is one of the greatest of all time. He had a career spanning 30 years in WWE, where he won numerous world titles and headlined WrestleMania on multiple occasions. He is a true legend in every sense.

While The Deadman and Roman Reigns infamously clashed at WWE WrestleMania, they also once teamed up. The pair united at the Extreme Rules 2019 Premium Live Event, just one year prior to The Undertaker's retirement.

Roman and The Undertaker took on another unusual duo: Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. After around 16 minutes, The Big Dog and The Phenom stood tall. Their characters were so different, but in a weird way, the alliance worked.

#4. Cedric Alexander and The Big Dog were once united

Cedric Alexander has long been one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry. He spent years flying under the radar in World Wrestling Entertainment, but was released by the company earlier this year.

A team of Cedric Alexander and Roman Reigns makes almost no sense, but the pair did unite once. Cedric, tricking people by competing as Gary Garbutt, teamed up with Roman on the July 8, 2019, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The two men battled a team making their second appearance on this list: Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. While Roman and The Undertaker had success against Shane and Drew, Cedric and Roman did not. They lost in about two minutes.

#3. Shorty G was paired up with Reigns

Shorty G was a mistake. It was a horrendous gimmick given to Chad Gable by Vince McMahon. For all the controversy surrounding El Grande Americano, Shorty G was far worse.

Despite the gimmick being bad, Roman Reigns actually teamed up with Shorty G on four occasions. The duo, alongside Mustafa Ali, battled Cesaro, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler, Corbin, and Bobby Roode also battled the trio on the blue brand.

Their more notable times uniting were at Crown Jewel 2019 and Survivor Series 2019. Crown Jewel saw the pair unite as part of Team Hogan vs. Team Flair, while they later represented Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Roman infamously teamed up last year

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top stars for the past few years. He made his return to the company in 2022 and went on to headline WrestleMania in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare teamed up just last year. Despite being long-time rivals in WWE, they decided to put aside their issues for just one night at Bad Blood.

The two took on The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. The pair put on a great fight and ultimately won before being confronted by The Rock. Of course, that led to nothing, but it was a big moment at the time.

#1. Big Cass and Roman Reigns were an odd team

Big Cass was known for being in a tag team alongside Enzo Amore on NXT and WWE's main roster. He was later released by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and he now competes in All Elite Wrestling as Big Bill.

Big Cass and Roman Reigns teamed up in just one broadcasted event. They united at Tribute to the Troops 2016, which was a special dedicated to the United States military.

Cass and Reigns took on the top-tier duo of Kevin Owens and Rusev. In the end, Roman and Cass won the bout in just under 10 minutes. While they seem like an odd pair on paper, clearly the two worked well enough as a team to beat two greats.

