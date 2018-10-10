5 Unlikely Things that Lana was going to say to Aiden English

A provocative scene emrged between Lana and Aiden English in footage shown on last wee's SmackDown, but what was said next?

Last week’s episode of SmackDown left us on a significant cliffhanger. After Aiden English and Rusev had apparently gone their separate ways, with English turning on his running buddy the week before, the plot thickened. English revealed footage of Lana coming to him and disclosing, “I want you.” The footage cut off with English claiming that he couldn’t show the rest because he was entertaining offers from TMZ. Regardless, the implication was that something inappropriate had happened between the two of them, though the point at which the video cut off so abruptly obviously leaves a lot to the imagination.

What did Lana say next on that tape? No one may no for sure (and in reality, WWE may have straight up stopped taping at that moment, their mission accomplished). Still, just for fun, let’s give some thought to what Lana might have said next to Aiden English, behind those closed doors.

5. This is because I’m still annoyed about Summer Rae

What if Lana hadn't forgotten about an old grudge?

One of the biggest turning points, not to mention unresolved plot holes in Rusev’s WWE career is the program between The Bulgarian Brute and Dolph Ziggler. During this angle, Lana seemed to turn face and side with The Show Off, while Rusev dressed up Summer Rae like Lana and essentially replaced the Ravishing Russian.

Kayfabe and reality collided in uncomfortable ways, as Rusev and Lana very publicly got engaged while this story was unfurling in kayfabe. In an age when WWE was still finding its footing with social media and striking the balance between fact and fiction, they clumsily cancelled the whole angle en route to Rusev and Lana continuing their heel act as if nothing had happened.

So maybe WWE actually did have a master plan after all, and Lana had spent the months with Aiden English in the Rusev camp plotting to finally get back at her husband for his past infidelity? Maybe…

