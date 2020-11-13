5 Unmissable Becky Lynch moments in WWE

Two years ago, Becky Lynch made a name for herself as one of the biggest names of WWE when she suffered a broken face at the hands of Nia Jax and stood tall on the arena steps, staring down Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch has been a WWE Superstar since signing an NXT contract in 2013. Prior to that, she enjoyed many years working on the independent scene traveling the world. In between her stints in the ring she successfully completed an acting degree, worked as an air hostess, actress, and performed stunts for the hit TV show, Vikings.

However, it was the world of professional wrestling where Becky Lynch ended up finding her biggest success. Over the years, Lynch became a fan favorite for her underdog persona and her in-ring style that she has been perfecting since the age of fifteen.

Currently, Becky Lynch is on a break from in-ring action as she prepares to become a mother for the first time. The Man is sorely missed by WWE fans.

There are many Becky Lynch moments that fans love - too many to narrow down!

Honourable mentions:

Becky Lynch reveals her pregnancy and relinquishes the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka.

Becky Lynch teams up with John Cena.

Becky Lynch turns against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

#5 Becky Lynch becomes the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion

During the 2016 WWE Draft, Becky Lynch was the first woman who was drafted to SmackDown. Lynch started strong on The Blue Brand and secured a few wins under her belt quickly.

After the success of the new WWE Women's Championship that replaced the Divas Championship, the title was made exclusive to RAW and renamed the RAW Women's Championship. Because of this, the SmackDown Women's Championship was established, and a six-pack elimination challenge was set that for that year's Backlash.

Becky Lynch beat the likes of Carmella and Alexa Bliss to win the title, making her the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion. Her first reign with the title lasted 84 days until she lost the championship to Alexa Bliss in a tables match.