5 odd tag teams that won the WWE Tag Team Titles

Former Raw tag team champion

When the Tag Team Titles were introduced, there was a separate division for tag teams as they were famous for their unity and ability to work together. Tag teams are the mainstay of current WWE programming, and they always have an important place on the roster.

In the 90s, the wrestlers were more interested in achieving individual glory, and winning the Tag Team Titles were a mere step in that right direction.

The current tag division of WWE is packed and has a number of talented wrestlers teaming up to compete for the titles. WWE has been focusing on creating tag team specialists in the company, such as The Usos, The New Day, and War Machine, we certainly have seen some talented tag teams crop up and make a name for themselves in the company.

We also have seen some odd couples paired together to offer something different to the company.

Here are 5 odd tag teams who won the tag team titles.

#5 Triple H and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Triple H and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as tag team champions

By 2000, Triple H had established himself as one of the main stars in the company, and Steve Austin's popularity peaked the next year. When Austin joined forces with Vince McMahon and his allies, it resulted in Triple H and Austin teaming up and facing the Brothers of Destruction for the tag team titles.

Austin's WWE Title and Triple H's Intercontinental Title were also on the line but Kane and The Undertaker weren't able to retain their Tag Team Titles.

Austin and Triple H walked out with all the gold after beating the Brothers of Destruction. They had all the gold around their waist, however, their dominance did not last long as Triple H soon tore his quadriceps and their team was disbanded.

