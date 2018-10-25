×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 unsolved mysteries in WWE

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    25 Oct 2018, 15:15 IST

Enter caption

Who doesn't love a good mystery? From Agatha Christie to Scooby Doo, a solid mystery can hook audiences, bring in viewers and make for some truly incredible works of fiction.

The WWE aren't afraid to have a good mystery for their audience to solve. For example, when Stone Cold was run-over during the height of the Attitude Era.

Being mowed down at the 1999 Survivor Series, Austin stopped wrestling for just under a year, as he tried to find out who would attempt to end his career, and cripple his life.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Eventually, it was revealed to be Rikishi, who claimed to have done the deed "for The Rock", but later revealed to be the hitman for the Game, Triple H.

But unfortunately, some mysteries in WWE have never been solved, and with the company moving forward, will likely never be revealed.

Here are 5 unsolved mysteries in the WWE.

#5 Who raised the briefcase? (King of the Ring 1999)

Enter caption

Before being run down at the Survivor Series, Stone Cold had an interesting 1999, at one point becoming the CEO of the World Wrestling Federation.

Horrified at the notion of his former nemesis as the boss, Vince McMahon demanded that the Rattlesnake be removed from his post, though his request fell on deaf ears.

Eventually, the two squared off, with Vince, alongside son Shane, facing Austin in a Handicap ladder match, for full control of the company.

With company documents hanging above the ring, The Rattlesnake seemingly had things won, climbing the ladder to vanquish his foe once and for all.

However, as he reached for the briefcase, it would move upwards, out of reach, only coming down when Austin was on the mat.

Vince and Shane would go on to win the match, and despite theories from fans, the third-man behind this was never revealed.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Stone Cold Steve Austin Hideo Itami
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 of the biggest unsolved WWE mysteries 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Network survey hints at potential new...
RELATED STORY
5 Famous WWE Stars Whose First Gimmick Failed
RELATED STORY
5 Worst finishers in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 moments of WWE Attitude Era
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Emotional Episodes of Raw in WWE History
RELATED STORY
3 WWE veterans we wish Roman Reigns could have had a feud...
RELATED STORY
5 Underused WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us