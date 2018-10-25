5 unsolved mysteries in WWE

Who doesn't love a good mystery? From Agatha Christie to Scooby Doo, a solid mystery can hook audiences, bring in viewers and make for some truly incredible works of fiction.

The WWE aren't afraid to have a good mystery for their audience to solve. For example, when Stone Cold was run-over during the height of the Attitude Era.

Being mowed down at the 1999 Survivor Series, Austin stopped wrestling for just under a year, as he tried to find out who would attempt to end his career, and cripple his life.

Eventually, it was revealed to be Rikishi, who claimed to have done the deed "for The Rock", but later revealed to be the hitman for the Game, Triple H.

But unfortunately, some mysteries in WWE have never been solved, and with the company moving forward, will likely never be revealed.

Here are 5 unsolved mysteries in the WWE.

#5 Who raised the briefcase? (King of the Ring 1999)

Before being run down at the Survivor Series, Stone Cold had an interesting 1999, at one point becoming the CEO of the World Wrestling Federation.

Horrified at the notion of his former nemesis as the boss, Vince McMahon demanded that the Rattlesnake be removed from his post, though his request fell on deaf ears.

Eventually, the two squared off, with Vince, alongside son Shane, facing Austin in a Handicap ladder match, for full control of the company.

With company documents hanging above the ring, The Rattlesnake seemingly had things won, climbing the ladder to vanquish his foe once and for all.

However, as he reached for the briefcase, it would move upwards, out of reach, only coming down when Austin was on the mat.

Vince and Shane would go on to win the match, and despite theories from fans, the third-man behind this was never revealed.

