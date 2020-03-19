5 ways AEW Dynamite made the best of a bad situation

AEW went above and beyond to put on a fantastic show last night

Cody Rhodes shone as the build-up to Blood and Guts continued

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cody Rhodes shone once again last night on Dynamite

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was forced to move to The Daily Palace in Florida and present their show without an audience, much like recent WWE shows. The wrestling world has also been a victim of the current COVID-19 virus but whilst all major sporting events have been canceled or postponed, wrestling has decided to continue as long as possible and give the fans the escape that they need at this current moment in time.

This was the first time that AEW had presented a show since the pandemic had caused lockdowns all over the world and it proved that there was a completely different mindset for AEW compared to WWE.

Whilst WWE has also pushed forward and continued to give the fans what they want at this present moment in time, AEW managed to do things a little differently.

#5 A rallying call

Whilst WWE has kicked off all of their shows making it clear that there is a pandemic and that they are continuing regardless, AEW decided to do things a little differently.

Instead of making it clear that this was a show, Cody Rhodes was the man in the ring when the show kicked off and whilst he made reference to the current issues outside of those four walls, he didn't actually make any kind of out of character announcement.

There was no need for any official note from AEW as Rhodes presented a rallying call to The Elite that allowed him to say everything he needed to say for the company to kick off the show. It allowed Rhodes to remain in character and the show to go on as it would have if the virus didn't spread throughout the world and cause the recent lockdowns.

1 / 5 NEXT