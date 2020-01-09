5 Ways AEW has delivered in 2019

Stephen Moree
Published Jan 09, 2020

AEW has made giant strides in the last year

One year ago, AEW officially kicked off their company in Jacksonville, Fl and everything changed. No longer just a T-Shirt company and employees for other promotions, Cody and the Young Bucks were out to change the business.

In the process, they promised to deliver high-quality content and to allow "the boys" more power. AEW has been built on being a diverse company and to bring prominence back to things they feel have been lost in the business.

In 2019, they have created an extremely passionate, dedicated and loyal fan base that wants nothing more than for the company to succeed as they provide content for their fans.

Through BTE and social media The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi have been some of the most accessible people to reach in the industry. Not only do they listen to their fans and make changes as we saw at the end of the year but have also attempted to create new ways to discuss the product and created importance of their shows.

#5 Pyro and PPV Specific Sets

Double or Nothing set was something that people instantly fell in love with and also featured the debut of Jon Moxley

Something missing from the wrestling business over the last decade has been pyro and specific sets for PPVs. These are things that people not only look forward to but also feel create a more important feeling for events.

Gone have been the days of pyro during entrances that elevated wrestler's appearance and special sets that make PPVs feel different month over month. One promise AEW made to their fans would be to bring these things back and did they ever.

One of the things most loved about the company are the separate entrance tunnels for "heels and faces" and the raised ramp. Also, the Double or Nothing set was something that people instantly fell in love with and also featured the debut of Jon Moxley.

