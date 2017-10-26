5 ways AJ Styles proved he was the hardest worker in WWE during TLC week

Nobody worked harder than AJ Styles last week.

by Mike Chin Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 13:25 IST

AJ Styles was everywhere for WWE this week.

AJ Styles is one of the top professional wrestling stars in the world. After a celebrated career working for TNA, ROH, New Japan, and a variety of independents, he arrived in WWE in early 2016, quickly proved his worth and establishing himself as one of the most respected and consistent stars in the promotion. He’s also quite arguably the hardest working guy in WWE.

If you’re a WWE fan, the odds are you saw AJ Styles more than once on your television this past week. Despite being a SmackDown star, he not only worked shows on an international tour for that brand and on its weekly television program but also appeared for a Raw PPV, a Raw post-PPV talk show, and on Raw itself, before returning to the blue brand as normally scheduled. That’s a schedule anyone would be hard-pressed to keep up with, let alone doing it all at a high-level.

#5 He worked through an illness

AJ Styles wasn't even feeling well to start his crazy week.

AJ Styles first made headlines this past week when he was reported as too sick to work his match in Argentina against Baron Corbin. Styles was not to be held down or stopped, however, as he went on to work WWE’s second show in Argentina before going on to perform in Chile.

Traveling such a distance only to get sick can be demoralizing to anyone, besides the toll it takes on a man’s body. It’s remarkable that he would still go on to successfully work two high-quality matches in the days to follow. Not only is Styles “Phenomenal” in the ring, but these performances are also a testament to his old school work ethic established over his career with smaller promotions.

So, Styles played international ambassador and world-class performer for WWE. Little did anyone know that he was about to embark on one of the most hectic weeks that any modern professional wrestler has faced.