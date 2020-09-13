5 Ways that Alexa Bliss could become even more like WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (AKA The Fiend) after delivering Sister Abigail

Sure, once upon a time Alexa Bliss may not have been the most pleasant WWE Superstar around, calling herself a Goddess and cutting corners to pick up victories, but the change that has come upon her after her brief interaction with Bray Wyatt AKA The Fiend is truly frightening. She has changed up her look considerably and now, Alexa Bliss even delivered Bray Wyatt's signature move- Sister Abigail to an unsuspecting Nikki Cross on WWE SmackDown, making us wonder what lies ahead for her and The Fiend.

This is one of WWE's most prominent storylines at the moment, and it is amply clear that in the weeks to come Alexa Bliss will show more traits that draw parallels between her and Bray Wyatt. Everyone who comes into contact with The Fiend changes and Alexa Bliss is just the latest victim.

So, let's play fantasy booker for a minute and check out what aspects of Bray Wyatt/The Fiend Alexa Bliss may adopt in the weeks that follow.

#5 Alexa Bliss could start wearing the mask The Fiend is known for (or even a very similar one)

Alexa Bliss is drop dead gorgeous and she is also one of the most expressive WWE Superstars around, which is why the idea of putting a mask on her face may not necessarily be the best idea. But when it comes to telling the story of a demonic figure and a woman who is infatuated by the mystique of such a character, a mask may indeed become quite integral indeed. Of course, they could be Fiend masks, but they can also be unique masks, better suited to fit her character.

“Everything’s a dream when you’re alone”



-Swamp thing pic.twitter.com/2CvWFCeIsh — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2020

In time, Alexa Bliss masks could become just as popular a collectible as The Fiend masks are, on the WWE webstore.