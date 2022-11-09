5 ways Alexa Bliss could be involved in Bray Wyatt's storyline after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to WWE at Extreme Rules after the company ran a 'White Rabbit' teaser campaign leading up to the show.

His popularity has never been higher, and Bray has teased a Wyatt 6 faction. Back when he was portraying The Fiend character, one of Bray's allies was Alexa Bliss. However, she turned her back on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, resulting in Randy Orton winning their match.

Listed below are five examples of how Alexa Bliss can be involved in Bray Wyatt's new storyline after WWE Crown Jewel:

#5. Alexa could recommend a therapist

Alexa Bliss spent several weeks on the therapy couch on RAW. She would fade in and out of being normal during conversations and frustrate her therapist.

However, he got through to her as Little Miss Bliss is back on WWE television and hasn't lost her mind yet. We can say the opposite for Bray since his return to the company.

A mysterious Uncle Howdy has interrupted him several times, most recently at Crown Jewel. Wyatt also shouted at a WWE employee during a recent backstage segment. The stress seems to be getting to the Eater of Worlds, and perhaps Alexa could give Bray her therapist's number.

#4: She could confront him

Bray Wyatt's character on SmackDown remains a mystery now as to whether he is a babyface or a heel. His promos have been captivating but haven't revealed all that much yet. The storyline is working, and the WWE Universe is anxiously awaiting what will happen next.

Alexa Bliss is currently a babyface on RAW but could hop over to SmackDown if Wyatt continues on this dark path. She could serve as a beacon of light for Bray and guide him if he has difficulty following the buzzards.

#3. Bliss could haunt him

Uncle Howdy doesn't seem like a fellow you'd run into at your local grocery store. He is a blueish, mysterious figure who seems to know that Bray is lying to himself and the WWE Universe.

Alexa Bliss, or at least a vision of her, could also interrupt Wyatt on the titantron and mock him. She could still feud with Damage CTRL on RAW while appearing during Wyatt segments as her sinister self from when she was aligned with The Fiend.

#2. She could join him

Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL on last week's WWE RAW, only to lose them five days later at Crown Jewel.

Before their title win last Monday, Alexa hadn't held a major title in the company since WWE WrestleMania 36. On the show, she teamed up with Nikki Cross to defeat The Kabuki Warriors to become the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The 31-year-old is a tremendous performer and would be a great addition to the Wyatt 6 faction. While the previous storylines for The Fiend may have missed the mark, the character was intriguing, and Alexa certainly added to the presentation. It would be great to see Alexa reunite with her old friend, with Triple H creatively at the helm.

#1. She could apologize to him on WWE TV

Bray Wyatt squared off against Randy Orton during Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Their rivalry lasted months, and at one point, The Viper literally burned The Fiend alive. However, The Fiend still lived, and the two clashed again at the biggest show of the year.

During the match, Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend, leading Randy Orton to win. She explained her actions on the RAW after WrestleMania and claimed that she realized she didn't need the darkness anymore.

Bray still hasn't competed in a match since, and maybe he's just stuck in a holding pattern until he gets an explanation from his former friend. Every once in a while, an apology can go a long way.

