Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey: 4 ways they could feud when The Man returns

Summerslam 2022 saw Becky Lynch turn face and Ronda Rousey turn heel. Fans have awaited this double character switch from these long-time rivals, arguing that they were each playing the wrong role. The WWE Universe is excited to see the Baddest Woman On The Planet be unleashed as a heel and The Man capitalize on her babyface popularity after a year on the dark side.

With the two fierce rivals back to their best versions, fans have been waiting for a sequel to their WrestleMania 35 feud. Lynch's shoulder injury unfortunately put those plans on the shelf by ruling her out of action, presumably for a few months. The good news is that the company has an opportunity to build Rousey's momentum before The Man returns, which will make their eventual feud much bigger.

Here are four ways this feud can be done once Lynch returns to action

#4: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch begin an online feud culminating in a match when The Man returns

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have never been shy about calling each other out on social media. During their original feud, the duo often fanned the flames of their animosity by trading barbs on Twitter. This online hostility and one-upmanship carried on long after WrestleMania 35, keeping their fued going on even while both women were absent from WWE.

With Lynch out injured and Rousey suspended for her attack on SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan, they could renew their online hostilities. Both women have shown how funny and savage they can be, and their exchanges have often been as entertaining as their promo segments. Reigniting their rivalry online could generate anticipation for their eventual rematch.

#3: Survivor Series sets the stage for Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey II

A redo of the match that never was?

Survivor Series is an important event in the saga of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. The duo were initially set to clash on the 2018 edition of the annual show before Lynch suffered a broken nose in a SmackDown Live raid of RAW. The injury ruled her out of action but lit the spark that saw the Irish Lass Kicker transform into The Man.

How fitting it would be for the next chapter in their rivalry to revolve around Survivor Series. With the duo on opposite brands, a singles clash between them for brand supremacy would be one of the biggest matches on the show, with no titles involved. Better yet, laying the foundation for a WrestleMania 39 feud using Survivor Series brand warfare would be a great story to tell.

All this, of course, depends on Lynch recovering in time.

#2: Becky Lynch is set on a collision course with Ronda Rousey by the 2022 WWE Draft

The 2022 WWE Draft is only weeks away, and it would be a great opportunity to get Lynch and Rousey on the same brand. The brand split has kept the two megastars apart since they both returned to the company from their maternal leaves. Big Time Becks has been locked in a battle for supremacy with Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan on RAW, while The Rowdy One has been with Morgan and Charlotte Flair.

Should either woman be drafted into the other's show, it would make the most sense for them to make a beeline for each other. With SmackDown lacking top female babyfaces, drafting Lynch to the blue brand seems logical. The Baddest Woman On The Planet will welcome her eternal foe to Friday Nights, leading to a box-office feud.

#1: 2023 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch challenges SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39

Potential WrestleMania 39 main event?

Executing the Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey WrestleMania rivalry could require a few things to come together. Rousey will have to reclaim the SmackDown Women's championship that she lost at Money In The Bank. Lynch would ideally have to win the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenge The Rowdy One at WrestleMania 39.

It would be all the more epic if the former UFC champion won the title at Rumble and The Man made a surprise return to win the 30-man battle royal on the same night. The match itself has the potential to main-event the Showcase Of Immortals.

Will the stars align? We can only wait and see.

