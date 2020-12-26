Heading into 2021, Bullet Club has the opportunity to make all the headlines in the world of professional wrestling. With Jay White set to headline Wrestle Kingdom 15 and being presented with the chance to win both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships, the rest of the group could follow suit.

Come January 4th and 5th at the Tokyo Dome, Bullet Club members KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, The Guerillas of Destiny, El Phantasmo, and co. have the opportunity to get the year off to a perfect start. That being said, success at Wrestle Kingdom 15 will guarantee a triumphant 2021 for Bullet Club and will set the tone for the rest of the year for the faction.

On the other hand, over on IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, former Bullet Club members also seem to be on the same page, reuniting after all these years. The trio of Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows have taken IMPACT Wrestling by storm and there is an absolute possibility that the group also makes their presence known in AEW.

With that being said, the Bullet Club could indeed shake up the pro wrestling world in 2021 and this article takes an in-depth look at five of those reasons.

#5 EVIL wins a big one for Bullet Club in 2021

EVIL joined Bullet Club in 2020

EVIL's run in the Bullet Club has been a bit bizarre so far. When he initially joined the group, The King of Darkness immediately won the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships from Tetsuya Naito, and also introduced Dick Togo to the group.

However, since losing the titles back to Naito and with Jay White returning to NJPW, EVIL has taken a back seat to the rest of the top guys in 2020. With Switchblade set to challenge for double gold in 2021, EVIL will also look forward to scoring a big win over former LIJ stablemate SANADA at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

A win will set the stage for EVIL and following which, he could finally set his sights on gold once again. If NJPW decides to finally separate the IC and Heavyweight titles, then EVIL could target the Intercontinental title, if not the NEVER Openweight Championship. With Dick Togo by his side, EVIL could bring in another title to Bullet Club in 2021.