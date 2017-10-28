5 ways Carmella could cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase

She's pretty clever, so how will she pull it off?

@TheVarble by Aaron Varble Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 17:27 IST

She looks great with the briefcase, but when will she cash it in?

Carmella made history by not only becoming the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder but also winning back the briefcase once again after two weeks.

It's been pretty entertaining to watch Carmella skip around with her briefcase and the "Moonwalking Trash Talking Miss Money In The Bank" won't let anyone forget she can cash in her contract at any time she chooses.

But how will she cash in her contract? After all, knowing Carmella it's going to be a special circumstance and probably well choreographed. So let's take a look at five possible ways she could pull it off and walk away with her first Women's Champion.

#1 Survivor Series shake-up

Let's see if she can surprise us

Survivor Series is going to be a great night which promises a Raw vs SmackDown Live dynamic throughout the pay-per-view. There might not be a Women's Title on the line, but both champions will still be competing in Houston.

What if the match between Alexa Bliss and Natalya grows to a crescendo just as it has the capability of doing? "Little Miss Bliss" and "The Queen Of Harts" could wear each other out when finally one of them gives out and the other triumphs.

It doesn't matter who wins in this scenario because Carmella could run down and cash in her briefcase. But she could really turn things upside down by pinning Alexa Bliss instead.

Let's see where it could lead if Carmella jumps over to Raw as champion.