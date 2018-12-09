×
5 ways in which RAW can become great again

Mohit Kushwaha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    09 Dec 2018, 13:47 IST

Strowman needs to GET THOSE STRAPS
Strowman needs to GET THOSE STRAPS

WWE Monday Night RAW, the longest running weekly episodic programming on television, is plummeting to new lows with each passing week. WWE doesn't seem to be too concerned with the falling ratings though.

However, the fans are being subjected to low-quality content on RAW each week, which is in stark contrast to Smackdown Live. RAW in 2017 was far more superior than Smackdown Live, but since the turn of this year, RAW has steadily declined in quality.

Roman Reigns' departure, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's injuries coupled with Bray Wyatt's absence has resulted in several superstars missing from the brand.

WWE needs to step up the game if they need to make RAW great again.

#5: Draft NXT talent.

Lars on RAW will mean yet another heel. But at least it will be fresh
Lars on RAW will mean yet another heel. But at least it will be fresh

As mentioned earlier, the RAW roster has been hit significantly by injuries. Lack of high profile superstars has meant the likes of Baron Corbin and Nia Jax feature prominently on the show. Baron Corbin is nowhere near the star status of Roman Reigns, and him featuring in almost every segment is treacherous for the fans.

WWE has failed to build top-level superstars in recent years which has resulted in a stark difference in the upper card and mid-card. During the Attitude Era, WWE did not make a single superstar the priority. Every wrestler was treated as superstar.

WWE cannot make a superstar overnight though. They need to draft NXT talent like Adam Cole, Aleister Black, etc. to make sure fans get to watch some fresh rivalries and stories on RAW.

NXT is currently overloaded with talent and WWE is not stopping its acquisition of indie talent. Bringing some of them to RAW will be beneficial for both the talent and the company.


