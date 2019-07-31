5 ways Maria Kanellis could lose her 24/7 Championship

Maria Kanellis is the new 24/7 champion! While she too has to defend the title any time, any place, not many will try and pin her. The issue for the other superstars is that she's pregnant and pinning her has to be done subtly and with care.

Maria won the title after she made her husband lay on the floor and let his pick up the win. Mike Kanellis had escaped from ringside after pinning R-Truth thanks to the help of several other superstars who were around the ring. Truth and Carmella were facing Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle in a Mosh Pit Mixed Match for the 24/7 Championship.

After the match was over, Mike jumped to pin Truth and before anything could happen, other Superstars who were at ringside also jumped on top of them. The referee got the 3-count done and before anybody could realize what had happened, Mike Kanellis was racing backstage to avoid getting pinned.

Now with Maria Kanellis as the 24/7 champion, it is time for the superstars to think a lot more and come up with ways to get the title off her. Here are 5 ways she could drop the title:

#5. Mike Kanellis pins Maria while she's asleep

Maria forced Mike to drop the title to her and now it might be time for him to get the title back. The simplest way he can do it is by pinning her while she is asleep.

All Mike has to do is get a referee into their hotel room and get him to hide somewhere. Or, he could let the referee into the room, in the middle of the night and quietly get the 3-count done.

We have already seen such a scenario when Truth pinned Jinder Mahal while he was asleep on the plane to Saudi Arabia. Déjà vu?

