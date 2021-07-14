5 ways NXT can book Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross

In case you missed NXT, this tweet from a rather handsome and intelligent Sportskeeda contributor should get you up to speed.

Kross choked out Joe!! pic.twitter.com/gwey6RHGPD — Greg Bush (@GregBushSK) July 14, 2021

Samoa Joe was the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match. Karrion Kross bent the rules as best he could, drawing the ire of Joe throughout the match. However, Kross would eventually beat Johnny Gargano with the Doomsday Forearm.

After the match, the second Joe turned his back he was choked out by Kross and the Kross Jacket. Hopefully, this means we're about to get a major match between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross. If we do, how should WWE go about it?

#5 Samoa Joe costs Karrion Kross the NXT Title

Many assumed that Samoa Joe was going to screw Karrion Kross over on NXT. Even the latter expected it. Despite Joe stopping Kross from using the steel steps and breaking up a hold in the ropes, he didn't prevent Kross from retaining his title.

Now that the NXT Champion has put his hands on Joe, all bets are off. Joe's been uncuffed at this point. NXT GM William Regal told Kross to his face that the second The Samoan Submission Machine was provoked, he was allowed to get physical.

Joe's not going to want to wait for his "opportunity". He's going to want to get his hands on Kross as soon as possible. Should Kross have an NXT Championship defense before he clashes with Joe, the latter will definitely cost him the belt.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das