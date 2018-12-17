5 ways Renee Young could get involved in the Ambrose-Rollins feud

It does seem like something big is in the works

Dean Ambrose is one of the most secretive men in sports entertainment. At a time when almost every activity of every WWE superstar is chronicled on social media, he remains an enigma because he is not on Twitter! On the other hand, his wife, Renee Young is one of the most active WWE personalities when it comes to social media. In many ways, she is a doorway for fans to the Lunatic Fringe.

Why I've prefaced my article with such a lengthy paragraph is because some big storyline seems to be in the works. Renee Young and Corey Graves bickered continuously during the Ambrose vs. Rollins match at TLC. Michael Cole played peacekeeper by asking Corey Graves to shut up and focus on his task at hand.

What does WWE have planned for Renee Young in the weeks that follow, on RAW and on pay-per-view? Let me try and make a few guesses in this particular article.

#5 Double turn at the commentary desk

Could Renee Young become the heel announcer at the commentary desk?

Corey Graves has been probing and prodding at Renee Young to find out what the motivations of her recently turned husband are. Young has been very defensive and reluctant to divulge any details. She has continuously claimed that she is the easy target because of her relationship with the Intercontinental Champion.

Could we see her turn heel, in line with her husband's actions? Maybe she can take up the role that Corey Graves has made his own and actually root for the heel characters. Graves is a popular commentator and the WWE Universe could buy into him as a babyface, if needed.

Brie Bella turned heel, and this was followed by Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live. It helps when husband and wife play the same kind of character.

