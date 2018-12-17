×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 ways Renee Young could get involved in the Ambrose-Rollins feud

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.58K   //    17 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST

It does seem like something big is in the works
It does seem like something big is in the works

Dean Ambrose is one of the most secretive men in sports entertainment. At a time when almost every activity of every WWE superstar is chronicled on social media, he remains an enigma because he is not on Twitter! On the other hand, his wife, Renee Young is one of the most active WWE personalities when it comes to social media. In many ways, she is a doorway for fans to the Lunatic Fringe.

Why I've prefaced my article with such a lengthy paragraph is because some big storyline seems to be in the works. Renee Young and Corey Graves bickered continuously during the Ambrose vs. Rollins match at TLC. Michael Cole played peacekeeper by asking Corey Graves to shut up and focus on his task at hand.

What does WWE have planned for Renee Young in the weeks that follow, on RAW and on pay-per-view? Let me try and make a few guesses in this particular article.

Let me know what you think of my speculation in the comments.

#5 Double turn at the commentary desk

Could Renee Young become the heel announcer at the commentary desk?
Could Renee Young become the heel announcer at the commentary desk?

Corey Graves has been probing and prodding at Renee Young to find out what the motivations of her recently turned husband are. Young has been very defensive and reluctant to divulge any details. She has continuously claimed that she is the easy target because of her relationship with the Intercontinental Champion.

Could we see her turn heel, in line with her husband's actions? Maybe she can take up the role that Corey Graves has made his own and actually root for the heel characters. Graves is a popular commentator and the WWE Universe could buy into him as a babyface, if needed.

Brie Bella turned heel, and this was followed by Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live. It helps when husband and wife play the same kind of character.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose Renee Young
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Ways Ambrose could turn heel
RELATED STORY
3 Realistic ways The Shield could get revenge. 
RELATED STORY
5 Real-Life Friends You Won't Believe Never Had A Feud in...
RELATED STORY
3 unbelievable swerves we could see in The Shield vs...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways That Seth Rollins' Injury Could Be Good For The...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
3 ways Dean Ambrose's walkout could turn out
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could book The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 surprises which could happen in WWE during the month of...
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us