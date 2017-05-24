5 ways SummerSlam can compete with WrestleMania

SummerSlam is the second biggest pay-per-view on the WWE calendar after WrestleMania. What should it do to match the latter?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 23:31 IST

We’re not far away from the biggest party of the summer

SummerSlam is indeed the biggest party of the summer, and as such many fans consider it to be WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view of the year. It’s a title that makes sense considering how far Survivor Series has fallen in the last few years, in addition to how the Royal Rumble is pretty much just an extension of Mania anyway.

Unfortunately, it’ll never be considered the top dog so long as the spectacle that is Mania is still around, but that doesn’t mean they can’t try and force the issue. WrestleMania will forever be known as the biggest show of the year, but what if certain aspects of SummerSlam was tweaked in order to give WrestleMania a run for its money?

It may not be within the realms of possibility from a financial standpoint, but having two events of this magnitude as opposed to one could be a great move in the long run. It would take some getting used to and you’d have to put a lot of faith in the die hard fans to buy both travel packages, but Vince has never been one to shy away when it comes to sticking his neck out on the line.

With that being said, here are five ways SummerSlam can compete with WrestleMania.

#1 Stadium

The Citrus Bowl was a solid Mania host

This one is fairly simple, but it’s perhaps the most effective – WWE needs to hold SummerSlam in a stadium. Why? Because it just look so, so much better and the atmosphere is immediately heightened. If you need a good example of this then you will have to go back and look at when the summer extravaganza was held at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

It was massive back then and it’d be massive again in the present day, and that’s just a fact. Just look at the Royal Rumble this year at the Alamodome – 50,000 people were packed inside that venue and as a result, things just felt ten times more epic.

Sure, it may not have been the greatest pay-per-view, but a stadium show would give SummerSlam a better chance at success.