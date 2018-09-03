Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
23.48K   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST

What could be in store upon the Beast Incarnate's return?
Brock Lesnar may have lost the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He may be focused on his UFC career as I write this. That does not mean that he cannot return for a spell to WWE in due course of time. In fact, it's almost a certainty that the Beast will come searching for his prize.

In this article, I shall predict 5 ways for him to return and make a mark once again. Please leave your valuable comments in the section below. How do you guys think Lesnar could make his big WWE return?

All said and done, whenever he does return, it is certain that The Beast will come back as a top guy. He's still in great shape and can go like he did when he first made his WWE debut.

These are 5 ways I would potentially book Lesnar's big WWE comeback...

#5 Winner of The Royal Rumble

The Beast may be in a bad mood when he comes back
The Beast may be in a bad mood when he comes back

The Royal Rumble often has a surprise or two. This year, nobody expected Rey Mysterio to return to WWE and create the same impact that he did. However, return he did and the world watched in amazement as he mixed it up with the best in the business from a whole generation later.

I can absolutely imagine Brock Lesnar returning as a surprise contestant for the Royal Rumble. And if he does return, I cannot imagine anyone but him picking up a victory at the event, considering how strongly he has been booked thus far. This would automatically take him to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Could we see him contest for the Universal Championship at the event against Roman Reigns? Knowing how Vince McMahon perceives both performers, I'd say this is a possibility.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
