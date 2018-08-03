5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Made Fans Cheer For Roman Reigns on RAW

Roman Reigns finally got cheered on RAW ahead of SummerSlam

Not long ago, Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to get yet another shot at the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. At the time, the internet was up in arms against it. However, this past week on RAW the crowd began chanting 'we want Roman' during the closing segment of RAW. And this was very interesting indeed.

There is a rumour that Paul Heyman himself is involved with the creative aspect of this feud. How did Heyman execute the double turn- getting the crowd to turn on Lesnar and cheer for Roman Reigns? I shall try and answer the question in this article, beloved readers.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and feelings about this strange event. Have you changed your own opinion of Roman Reigns since the commencement of this feud?

Here are 5 ways that WWE got us to cheer for Reigns and turn on Lesnar!

#5 Attacking two beloved long-standing WWE characters

Brock Lesnar sowed the seeds for his own heel turn

Kurt Angle is a beloved babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe, despite the fact that he's invariably greeted with 'you suck' chants every week. Paul Heyman has had a tumultuous relationship with the fans but has been such an integral part of the WWE landscape, that the crowd has begun to love him dearly these days.

Which brings us to the events that transpired on RAW this week. Brock Lesnar essentially bullied Paul Heyman and delivered an F5 to Kurt Angle right before the entire WWE Universe. At this point, the audience was convinced that he was not on their side.

Is it any wonder then that the crowd began to root for Roman Reigns during the events that transpired? Brock Lesnar is the clear heel in this program.

