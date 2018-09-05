5 Ways The Shield Can Get Revenge On The RAW Roster

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 19.89K // 05 Sep 2018, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield has the odds stacked against them in a big way

When Braun Strowman got Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre by his side, many saw it as a fair play since he simply evened the odds that he faced against The Shield. However, this past week on RAW, The Hounds Of Justice found out a much more bitter truth, as they got ambushed by a large chunk of the RAW roster.

After initially being restrained when confronting Braun Strowman and his faction, the entire RAW roster came out to restrain both groups and prevent an all-out brawl from happening. This resulted in Constable Corbin getting The Shield arrested.

The trio would get bail and make their appearance back on RAW the very same night, towards the end. While they initially seemed to have the upper hand, a large portion of the locker room would come out and viciously assault them.

The aftermath of the assault has left a lot of questions in the mind of the fans. Why did the locker room team up to take out The Shield? How did Strowman get so many people on his side? Where was everyone else? All of it will be answered soon, but until then, we're simply left to speculate.

But as we all know, The Hounds Of Justice are no pushovers. They're likely plotting their revenge and will go all out to give it right back to everyone who harmed them. Revenge is a dish best served cold and here's how The Shield can get revenge despite all the odds.

#5 A Firetruck to hose everyone down

The Shield could take a page of Steve Austin's book

The Shield may have the numbers against them but what's a great temporary neutralizer than a firetruck with a massive hose? It doesn't necessarily have to be beer like the iconic Stone Cold way, but the power of the hose from the ramp could easily neutralise a large part of the roster and make it hard for them to get up.

This requires some big time planning but the trio are definitely capable of it!

1 / 5 NEXT