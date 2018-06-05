5 Ways the WWE could book the Men's MITB Ladder Match

Three possible turns, the breakup of a popular tag team, and a shock winner!

Baron Corbin won the 2017 Money in the Bank Ladder Match but was unsuccessful in cashing in

The 2018 MITB pay-per-view is only two weeks away. This means it's time to start making predictions. Last year, Baron Corbin won last year's thrilling match. This time, there can be plenty of surprises that one can think of before the match such as heel or face turns and a possible shock winner. All of that could be possible in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

This article will predict what could possibly happen at the event. Here, we take a look at five ways in which the WWE can book the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

#5 Finn Balor turns heel

Balor could very well turn heel and start a feud with Braun Strowman

Finn Balor has been a lovable fan favourite ever since his WWE debut a few years ago. He is a former NXT Champion and a former Universal Champion in WWE. Balor suffered a major shoulder injury that sidelined him for six months ending his Universal title reign within one day.

Ever since he returned from his injury he has been stuck on the mid-card, fighting to regain the title he never lost. He has an opportunity at MITB but could very well get decimated by Braun Strowman.

After getting destroyed he could very well attack Strowman with a ladder or something similar that will mark his heel turn for the first time in his WWE tenure. A heel Finn Balor could work really well and he could finally have a chance to shine by having a lengthy run with the Intercontinental Championship.