    5 Ways the WWE could book the Women's MITB Ladder Match

    A possible heel turn and brand swtich are just two of the many things that can happen at MITB!

    Mike Chandler
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 11:17 IST
    5.05K

    Enter captio
    Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank briefcase

    WWE has its annual Money in the Bank PPV coming up and one of the matches fans are most excited about is the Women's Ladder Match where the winner receives a contract guaranteeing a shot at either the WWE RAW or Smackdown Women's Championship, depending on what brand the winner is from.

    Of course, the same thing is happening for the men but this article is focusing on the women so without further ado, let's get started.

    #5 Natalya wins causing controversy after Ronda Rousey wins Raw Women's Title

    Nattie trained the Rowdy One.
    Ronda Rousey accepted a challenge from RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax for MITB and the two are set to face each other at the event for the title. However, Rousey's partner Natalya is in the MITB ladder match which could cause a problem between the two fan favourites if The Queen Of Harts wins the contract while the Rowdy one wins the title. One of them could turn heel later on down the road which could create an interesting feud between the two. It could be the kind of trainer vs trainee feud the WWE is so fond of (shades of Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz).

    WWE Money in the Bank Charlotte Becky Lynch
