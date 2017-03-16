5 ways to book Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 33

Will Goldberg come out on top once again?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 16:39 IST

Lesnar vs Goldberg will be huge

We are just over two weeks away from WrestleMania 33 and boy oh boy is the card shaping up nicely. With 11 matches already announced and more likely to come, the Orlando extravaganza is setting up to be one of the biggest editions of the showcase of the immortals in history. However, one bout that is causing a lot of debate right now is the supposed main event of the evening.

Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship in a match that will blow off their long-term feud that goes all the way back to WrestleMania 20. Goldberg has bested The Beast during both of their previous encounters, with many feeling that now is the time for Lesnar to get his own back and finally defeat the former WCW legend.

Obviously, it leaves us with a part time champion one way or another, but that's another issue for another day. Regarding the actual match, the booking is going to be fascinating, with very few fans having a concrete idea in their head of how it's going to transpire. There's a range of possibilities, and that's the best thing possible for a match of this nature.

With that being said, here are five ways to book Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania.

#5 Goldberg squash

Will lightning strike twice?

Hold on, hold on - there's a reason behind this, we think. Maybe Brock Lesnar has decided to opt out of his contract earlier than we anticipated and that's why we're getting this match once again at WrestleMania. Maybe, just maybe - this was set up all along to make Goldberg look like the only man who could actually defeat Brock Lesnar.

The fans would not be happy with this is in the slightest, but perhaps there are two ways in which to make this feel a little bit less of a slap in the face. First of all, don't have it be the main event and put Wyatt vs. Orton for the WWE Championship in that position instead. Second of all, make the match at least go a little bit longer than 90 seconds. Maybe even three minutes?

Now we look at the other end of the stick.