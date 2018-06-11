Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Ways to Book CM Punk's Return to Wrestling

Be it in WWE or indepedent wrestling, Punk's return will be massive!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 20:35 IST
13.31K

CM Punk's return to wrestling could change the whole industry
CM Punk suffered a vicious loss at UFC 225 to Mike Jackson. After receiving a hometown hero's welcome followed by a massive pounding, Punk proved that MMA may not be his cup of tea. Kudos to the man for following his dreams all the way through. But this does beg the question...will he ever return to professional wrestling

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Punk has had a lot of nasty things to say about WWE over the years. But so have many other men who've eventually reconciled with WWE management to make one last stand. It's not outside the realm of possibility to imagine CM Punk in WWE one more time.

In case that does not happen, there's a booming independent wrestling scene where he could certainly thrive and prosper quite well. Who would turn down the opportunity to work with one of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era?

With those aspects in mind, I begin this speculative article.

#5 Ending Triple H's career

This would be a very interesting storyline indeed
CM Punk is the voice of the anti-establishment, especially after the pipe bomb he cut that is recalled and quoted to this very day by wrestling fans. Triple H represents the Authority, the face of the corporate side of WWE. A clash between the two men would certainly be a clash of two worlds. It would also be a match worthy of headlining WrestleMania.

CM Punk could take on Triple H in a match with massive stakes. If Punk wins the match, he earns a contract with WWE. Moreover, Triple H has to quit WWE for good.

Triple H is no spring chicken anymore and he has had a career that few others in professional wrestling history can truly boast of. Why wouldn't he want to quit in a match that has the whole world watching?

