5 Ways to Book The Money in the Bank Cash In

Is Braun Strowman the next Universal Champion?

Riju Dasgupta 24 Jun 2018

Booking Braun Strowman's cash in should be an interesting exercise

Even without the Money in the Bank contract in his massive hands, Braun Strowman is a very intimidating man. With the contract, he is a monster who simply cannot be hindered. As fearless and terrifying as Brock Lesnar is, even he must be quaking with fear in the world of kayfabe. Can Strowman bring Lesnar's record-setting run to an end?

In this article, I shall delve upon 5 ways to book Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank cash in. Is Strowman a future Universal Champion? All indications point to Daniel Bryan's favourite word- 'yes'!

In my opinion, these are the 5 ways the cash in could go...

#5 Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar, Strowman defeats him

Can The Big Dog get his moment, only to lose the Championship?

From what we know thus far, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are not finished with one another. After all, their contest in Saudi Arabia was mired in controversy, wasn't it? Many felt that Reigns' feet hit the floor first. They felt that Lesnar did not deserve to retain his Championship after the match.

Maybe Reigns goes over in the multi-man affair at Extreme Rules in July. And then, at SummerSlam, he goes on to defeat Brock Lesnar after a hard hitting match, dethroning the Universal Champion from his perch. At that juncture, Braun Strowman could interfere.

This would be a fantastic moment for the WWE Universe because they may not necessarily be in favour of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. It would certainly be a talking point that gets fans interested in the product again. It would also restart the iconic Strowman vs. Reigns saga, that never gets old.