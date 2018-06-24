Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Ways to Book The Money in the Bank Cash In 

Is Braun Strowman the next Universal Champion?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 20:02 IST
20.25K

Booking Braun Strowman's cash in should be an interesting exercise
Booking Braun Strowman's cash in should be an interesting exercise

Even without the Money in the Bank contract in his massive hands, Braun Strowman is a very intimidating man. With the contract, he is a monster who simply cannot be hindered. As fearless and terrifying as Brock Lesnar is, even he must be quaking with fear in the world of kayfabe. Can Strowman bring Lesnar's record-setting run to an end?

In this article, I shall delve upon 5 ways to book Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank cash in. Is Strowman a future Universal Champion? All indications point to Daniel Bryan's favourite word- 'yes'!

Leave a comment and let me know how you want Strowman to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. I would love to hear how you would book his cash in.

In my opinion, these are the 5 ways the cash in could go...

#5 Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar, Strowman defeats him

Can The Big Dog get his moment, only to lose the Championship?
Can The Big Dog get his moment, only to lose the Championship?

From what we know thus far, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are not finished with one another. After all, their contest in Saudi Arabia was mired in controversy, wasn't it? Many felt that Reigns' feet hit the floor first. They felt that Lesnar did not deserve to retain his Championship after the match.

Maybe Reigns goes over in the multi-man affair at Extreme Rules in July. And then, at SummerSlam, he goes on to defeat Brock Lesnar after a hard hitting match, dethroning the Universal Champion from his perch. At that juncture, Braun Strowman could interfere.

This would be a fantastic moment for the WWE Universe because they may not necessarily be in favour of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. It would certainly be a talking point that gets fans interested in the product again. It would also restart the iconic Strowman vs. Reigns saga, that never gets old.

Page 1 of 6 Next
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman
5 new ways to cash-in the Money in The Bank contract
RELATED STORY
3 interesting cash-in opportunities we could see after...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Brock Lesnar Could Show Up At Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Missed opportunities from WWE Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
5 key statistics coming out of Money in the Bank 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 likeliest winners of the Women's Money in...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments from Money In The Bank 2018 
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Money In the Bank winners of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Money In The Bank cash-ins
RELATED STORY
SK's Take: Where to go with Braun Strowman after Money In...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us