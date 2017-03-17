5 Ways to make the Andre the Giant Battle Royal more meaningful

Winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal isn't the worst thing in the world, but there are ways to make it mean more.

by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 00:59 IST

How to make it feel as good as it looks

It’s good to see that The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been made into a yearly event. It may not be on the forefront of everyone’s minds come WrestleMania season, but fans will often think about who they’d like to see win it and how the victory could potentially help a star in need of a push.

There are multiple problems with the match, however. One of those issues is that the winner never really goes on to do anything, and fans pretty much forget about the whole affair after a few months when the victor stops carrying the trophy around with them.

That being said, there are a few tweaks the company could make to elevate the profile of the match and make winning it more important. Here are five ideas to do so:

#1 Make it an NXT only event

Who gets the call up ?

This would give the event much more focus and would allow the NXT brand a good few months of story building up to Wrestlemania. The winner of the event would receive a kind of 'wildcard' promotion up to either RAW or SmackDown.

Post ‘Mania season is typically when the more expected talents get the call up anyway. It would be perfect for someone who is showing a bit of promise in developmental, who the fans aren't necessarily expecting to get the call.

Or somebody who is already at the level of the main roster and doesn't necessarily need to hold the NXT title.

Perhaps somebody like Tye Dillinger could do with winning this match. He doesn’t seem that close to the NXT title at the moment, however, his current gimmick is enough to endear him to fans, so a RAW call up due to winning the battle royal would be a nice career move for the Perfect 10.