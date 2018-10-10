5 ways to make the first-ever Last Women Standing match a major hit

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 179 // 10 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE is again going to create history at the Evolution

After ending the SmackDown Women's Championship match in a No Disqualification at WWE Super Show Down, GM Paige gave Charlotte another opportunity to win the gold at this week's SmackDown Live. It was also announced that if Lynch lost the match via DQ then she would be stripped off her title.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, this week the match ended in a count out due to the outside brawl between these two female wrestlers. After losing another opportunity for the title Charlotte lost her cool and then went on to attack the champion through the stage.

After this incident, General Manager Paige became tensed about the situation and to fix things up, she announced the first ever Last Women Standing match between these two former best friends for the upcoming all women's pay-per-view. This will be the last time Charlotte is going to fight for the title and if she loses again then she will be out from the title scene.

Now many wrestling fans are believing that at the WWE Evolution, Lynch will drop her title to Flair. Both superstars deserve to be a champion but due to lack of women's title in the WWE, one has to wait for the other to drop the title. Here are my thoughts on how this epic match could become a major hit for the WWE.

#5 Make the match longer

Can we see a 20-30 minute match?

Since this is an all women pay-per-view, there is no shortage of time and WWE can book some long women's match too. We all know how talented both women are and to show their talent even more to the audience, WWE has to make the match longer.

A good 20 to 30 minutes match is something this epic rivalry needed to live up to the expectations of the fans. At this moment, the longest women's match in the WWE is the Royal Rumble match which latest for 59 minutes and 01 seconds.

However, this match consisted of 30 female wrestlers and if we talk about the longest women's singles match in the company, then it was for a 30 Minutes Iron Man match for WWE Raw Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks which lasted for 34 minutes and 45 seconds. The match happened on WWE Roadblock 2016 in which both women gave a tremendous performance.

If the same happens at WWE Evolution then undoubtedly fans will love this match.

1 / 5 NEXT