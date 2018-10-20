×
5 ways to rebuild Raw's Tag Team Titles

Deepak Goyal
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Oct 2018, 15:12 IST

Raw Tag Team division is stagnating
Raw Tag Team division is stagnating

WWE Raw's Tag Team Championship has been sidelined in recent months. It has been neglected and passed around to random teams without any real storylines. The list of Raw tag team champions in the year 2018 consist of only randomly made tag teams such as The Deleters of the World or The B-Team and the current champions as well.

Now, this is not because of the fact that Raw does not have quality teams, but most of the time champions have been busy fighting for purposes other than their titles. It is high time for WWE to do anything worthwhile with its tag team division of Red Brand otherwise it will suffer and ratings may dip even further. Here are five ways by which they can rebuild this stagnated division. As always we would like to hear from you as well. What do you feel about Raw's tag team division? And how it can be improved?


#1 Changing current champions


This two have some other jobs
This two have some other jobs

They can learn this from Smackdown Live! which is fresh of a title change. The Dogs of War won the title by defeating the team of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel after they were set to defend them against The Revival (which was developing into a really good feud). Their win created a lot of buzz and Raw certainly got a lot of eyes on it as a title change always does. But since then their reign has been a disappointment. It has failed to live up to the hype it created.

Even their feud against The Shield is not about the title but about bragging rights of Raw. They both are great performers and can do a decent job as champions but currently, they are in other storylines. So the best option is to take the titles off them and to give them to someone who are more better champions than them. Now who is that worthy team, we will see that in the next slide?

