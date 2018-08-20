5 ways to write off Brock Lesnar from RAW

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.74K // 20 Aug 2018, 11:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After holding the Universal title for 504 days, Brock Lesnar finally lost the belt to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, which was the third match between the two for the belt in 2018. After Braun Strowman, who defended and retained his Money in the Bank contract match against Kevin Owens, made his way to the ring, his presence ringside played into the hands of Reigns.

Lesnar, who won the Universal championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, defeated Reigns twice this year, once at WrestleMania 34 and another time at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Beast, who has signed with the UFC once again and is to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title, is reportedly signed on for just one more WWE show - the RAW after SummerSlam.

Recent reports have stated that Lesnar wants short-term contracts with both the WWE and UFC. So, how should WWE write off Lesnar from their storylines on RAW?

#1 Lesnar doesn't show up

The biggest bugbear that the WWE fans have against Lesnar's reign as Universal champion is that he never showed up at RAW or PPV shows and defended his title.

It would be ironic and fitting if WWE did not feature Lesnar on the show, stating that the former Universal champion refused to show up at the RAW show at the Barclays Center. They could add more to the storyline by saying that Lesnar did not answer his calls and has gone AWOL and that they would sue him for breach of contract.

This gives WWE the option of restarting the storyline if - and when - Lesnar does return back to the WWE. Vince McMahon or Stephanie/Triple H making the announcement would add more value to the legitimacy of their anger at Lesnar, and WWE could even remove Lesnar's name from their website and social media.

1 / 5 NEXT