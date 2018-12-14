5 Ways Triple H and Vince McMahon differ on the WWE's future, and 5 ways they agree

Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) and Vince McMahon Jr. are linked by business and family.

The king of wrestling. The heir apparent. They don't always see eye to eye on business, but sometimes they do agree.

Once upon a time, the WWE was known as the WWWF--which stood for the World Wide Wrestling Federation. The WWWF was a regional promotion, albeit one of the larger ones, and traded talent with other regions and mostly stayed out of their territories. Their biggest competitors were probably Verne Gagne's AWA, and the National Wrestling Alliance, much of which was owned by Jim Crockett productions.

Then Vince McMahon Sr turned the business over to his son, Vince Jr., and prepared to enjoy a well earned retirement. However, the younger McMahon didn't see the business the same way his father did. He began to enact sweeping changes, many of which permanently altered the way that the wrestling business operates in the United States and around the world.

Vince Jr. invaded other promotion's territories, pointing out that there was no real legal standing to bar him from running shows wherever he wanted. He began to poach big name talent for his newly christened WWF--having dropped the Wide--such as Greg Valentine and Harley Race. And in his biggest coup, he acquired the services of one Terry Bollea from Verne Gagne. Bollea is better known by the name Hulk Hogan--perhaps you've heard of him?

Just as Vince Sr. knew he would have to hand over the reigns to his son, so Vince Jr. knows he must eventually hand over his business to his son in law, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as 'The Game' Triple H.

As anyone who has been paying attention to the WWE in recent years can tell you, it seems to be a company with a split personality. On Raw and Smackdown--the promotion's 'main' brands in spite of their protestations to the contrary--big men like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman are at the top of the card, despite their somewhat limited wrestling ability. But on the developmental brand of NXT, the biggest names are men like Adam Cole and NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa, both of whom weigh a fraction of Braun Strowman.

With Vince again dipping his toe into the world of professional football, there has been much speculation that Triple H will begin to exert more influence beyond the borders of NXT. Then there is the slightly unpleasant prospect of Vince McMahon's advanced age and how much longer he will be able to be the man with the final say in WWE.

Whatever the case, here are five things that Vince and his son in law Triple H disagree on about the WWE's future direction, and five ways they are in total agreement.

Disagree: Bigger is better

Brock Lesnar faces off with the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

In terms of the most obvious, at least from the observable phenomenon, comes this disagreement between father and son in law.

If you look at most of the WWE champions in the past thirty years, you will find a great deal of big men. There are exceptions, such as Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins, but most of the world champions are over six feet tall and two hundred sixty pounds. This is true from Hulk Hogan to the Rock to Brock Lesnar.

Triple H, despite being over six feet tall and two hundred fifty pounds, disagrees that size is what makes an ideal champion. Look no further than the men who have held the NXT title; Neville, Rollins, and now Ciampa are all on the smaller side for wrestlers. This is one area that the two men do not see eye to eye on.

