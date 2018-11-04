5 ways Triple H is changing the landscape of professional wrestling

Time to play 'The Game'

WWE started as Titan Sports, Inc., and has changed a lot over the years. The Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been the head of the company since it started. He along with his team revolutionised the way professional wrestling was seen, and during the 90s the company was loved by fans worldwide.

It became a worldwide phenomenon during the Attitude Era, and over the years has become the biggest professional wrestling company in the world. The company also bought its competitors, which reduced competition, and the approach to constantly evolve has been the driving force behind the company's success.

The idea to think out of the box and perform some of the most controversial and death-defying acts garnered the company a lot of fans. No one can ever see past Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon, and over the years this feud seems to have been the best feud in the history of not just WWE, but professional wrestling.

The company also created some legendary superstars like The Undertaker, and gave an opportunity to female superstars, garnering fan attention, as well as making the product better.

Chyna was one woman not only loved for her work, but also her ability to showcase to everyone that no one can stop you from achieving your dreams. Trish Stratus and Lita paved the way for new superstars to step inside the squared circle, and they continue to do so every single day.

When Mr. McMahon was running the company in the Attitude Era, his daughter Stephanie McMahon met a wrestler who became her husband, and he has changed the landscape of professional wrestling over the years, and here are reasons why.

#5 Creating new superstars

It's boss time

Triple H has created fresh superstars, and ensured that we fall in love with them. His work has made superstars who have been called up to different shows from the developmental territory (WWE Performance Center and NXT).

The likes of Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and even The Shield members made it to the main show under his guidance, and we are sure that these wrestlers have earned a name for themselves and captured hearts.

