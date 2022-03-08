5 Ways Vince McMahon could impact Pat McAfee and Austin Theory's WWE feud

Last Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a rare public appearance. McMahon was interviewed by McAfee and discussed a wide range of topics surrounding his time as head honcho of World Wrestling Entertainment.

During the YouTube special, Vince offered the former NFL player a match at WrestleMania 38. Pat, who has competed for NXT in the past, gratefully accepted. The next night on SmackDown, Austin Theory revealed himself to be McAfee's opponent, slapping the commentator in an effort to rile him up.

Theory has become the protégé of the WWE Chairman, which means there is every chance McMahon will get involved in the feud leading up to the Show of Shows.

With that in mind, let's explore five ways Vince McMahon could impact Pat McAfee and Austin Theory's feud.

#5. Vince McMahon could insert himself as the Special Guest Referee at WrestleMania 38

WWE @WWE @VinceMcMahon The referee is in the building for our @WWE World Heavyweight Title main event NEXT... #RAW The referee is in the building for our @WWE World Heavyweight Title main event NEXT... #RAW @VinceMcMahon https://t.co/qb4qv0N4DU

He's donned the famous zebra stripes in the past, so there's a chance Vince could dust down his old referee jersey and put it to good use at WrestleMania.

Adding McMahon as the ref would immediately add intrigue, as right now the Chairman is on friendly terms with both McAfee and Theory. However, Vince has never been one to play it down the middle in front of the cameras, so it's almost certain that shenanigans would ensue.

#4. The WWE Chairman could promise to change Theory's life if he wins

Austin Theory making his entrance in WWE

With Austin Theory always out to impress the WWE Chairman, Vince could add an incentive by letting the young star know there are big rewards on the horizon.

McMahon may talk privately with Austin and explain to him that if he wins at WrestleMania, then his life will completely change. Vince could keep teasing this over the coming weeks, eventually revealing a major championship opportunity is up for grabs.

#3. Vince McMahon may start to favor Pat McAfee over Austin Theory

As seen on The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown commentator and Vince McMahon appear to have great chemistry and a budding friendship. Could this play a part in the McAfee-Theory storyline moving forward?

Mr. McMahon could turn his attentions to McAfee and continue to develop their rapport on-screen. It could perhaps make Austin Theory jealous and force a strong reaction from the young upstart. It would make for an interesting turn of events leading into their WrestleMania bout.

#2. The WWE Chairman could give an ultimatum to Austin Theory to raise the stakes

Vince McMahon slapped Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Given how Vince has been giving Austin Theory some tough love over the last few months, things could come to a head with the Chairman issuing an ultimatum.

McMahon could state that he's given all the advice and guidance he can give. An ultimatum could then be laid out that if Theory loses at The Show of Shows, he will lose his spot on WWE RAW and either be fired or sent back to NXT. It would then be up to Austin to prove Vince wrong.

#1. Vince McMahon could force Austin Theory to prove himself over the coming weeks

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory talking backstage

Theory stepped up and stated that he would be Pat McAfee's opponent at WrestleMania 38. However, McMahon may have other ideas in mind.

Vince may begin to question why Theory feels he deserves such a spot and make him prove his worth once again. With rumors initially suggesting the Chairman himself was set to compete at The Show of Shows, Vince himself could book a match between himself and Theory on RAW instead to raise some eyebrows.

Do you think Vince McMahon will influence the Pat McAfee-Austin Theory WrestleMania storyline? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

