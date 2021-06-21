5 Ways WWE could book the return of Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks made history back at WWE WrestleMania when she became the youngest female main eventer in the event's history. The Boss was unable to celebrate the achievement after losing to Bianca Belair and has since been AWOL from WWE TV.

Over the past two months, Bayley has stepped into the SmackDown Women's Championship picture in her absence. She challenges The EST of WWE for the championship inside Hell in a Cell later tonight.

Banks has been vocal on social media but given the fact that the SmackDown Women's Championship picture has changed in her absence, it's unclear where The Boss will fit upon her return.

The following article looks at just five ways WWE could reintroduce Sasha Banks when the former champion is ready to make her return.

#5. Sasha Banks could make her return on WWE Monday Night RAW

Sasha Banks is a former RAW Women's Champion who once had an intense feud with Charlotte Flair regarding the championship back in 2016. The two women dominated RAW during this time and swapped the title on a number of occasions.

At Hell in a Cell, Flair challenges Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship and could walk out of the ThunderDome as a 13-time Champion. No other woman on RAW can step up to The Queen in the way that The Boss can and a return feud for Banks could see her once again challenge Charlotte Flair.

The two women's careers have gone hand in hand since their time in NXT. In recent years, Flair has proven why she refers to herself as The Queen and has left Banks behind.

There is also the option that if Rhea Ripley is able to retain, Sasha Banks could make her way over to RAW to attempt to overcome the main roster's newest threat. The Nightmare has already made quite the impression and a feud with Banks would definitely be a highlight for RAW.

After Bianca Belair was able to defeat Banks back at WrestleMania, The Boss may decide that there is nothing left for her to achieve on SmackDown and a move to RAW could give her career a new direction.

Edited by Greg Bush