5 Ways WWE could book the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin 

Stone Cold Steve Austin has recently been rumored to be making his return to WWE as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear several times that he doesn't want a final run in WWE due to struggling with severe knee and neck injuries towards the end of his career almost two decades ago.

Austin is the Texas Rattlesnake and given that WWE is presenting WrestleMania from Dallas, Texas next year, it's likely that he will be in attendance. Whilst the rumors make it clear that there are some plans in place for a return, that could mean several different things.

The following article looks at just five ways that WWE could book Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the company.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WWE in Texas with a few beers and an interesting speech

Stone Cold Steve Austin has always been great on the mic and in recent years he has returned to WWE to have a good time.

Drinking beers and dishing out Stunner's is the usual route that a Stone Cold Steve Austin return plays out.

WrestleMania 38 could see Austin return and become the host of the show, which would allow him to drink beer, hand out a few stunners, and have a good time in his hometown.

It's hard to imagine that he will be cleared to compete, but this has never stopped him from delivering a few stunners to whoever is in the ring setting him up, friend or foe.

WWE likes to go all out for WrestleMania, so having Austin as the host would be a great way to ensure that there are loyal fans in the crowd. It would also be the perfect way for Austin to pick up a feud with someone heading into SummerSlam if he's able to stick around.

Austin is an entertaining star and could help WWE with their ratings against AEW if the company allows him to step in. Even if he can't physically be part of the in-ring action, then he can definitely add something to the show just by being there.

