5 ways WWE can book an epic retirement for Brock Lesnar

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 16:13 IST

It’s no secret that Brock Lesnar is moving into the back end of his WWE career, and as such the fantasy booking has begun in relation to his eventual retirement storyline. A lot of people will be happy to see him go, meanwhile others will likely miss the ‘special attraction’ nature of his deal with the company over the last five years.

Whichever camp you fall into there’s no denying that this story is going to be a big one, and as such, it needs to be handled incredibly delicately. Of course, we can’t imagine that Brock cares all too much about how this is going to go down, but his loyal fanbase will want some closure on his second successful run in professional wrestling.

A few of the ideas you’re about to hear may seem a little bit out there and unlikely, but they’re all feasible so long as Vince McMahon can wrap his head around them. No matter which way you look at this scenario, Brock has done a lot for the company over the last 15 years, and it’s going to be exciting to see the pay-off for that.

So with that being said, here are five ways WWE can book an epic retirement for Brock Lesnar.

#1 Brock vs entire WWE roster

Let Lesnar go on a tear

Way back in 2011, an angle was run that included CM Punk’s contract expiring. Now, more than six years on, we want to take that concept and adapt it to Brock Lesnar – but this time he would announce the news much further in advance. How much further, you ask?

We want Brock to reveal his contract details as far back as January (a few months prior to WM34).

Following Heyman announcing the news, we would have Brock quite literally F5-ing every superstar on the roster. Whether it’s in the ring, backstage or in the parking lot, we want to see Lesnar lay waste to every single superstar or tag team that gets in his way.

Then, wrestling’s answer to King Kong can be forced into retirement with one final match in New Orleans.