5 ways WWE could build Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey: Part II

Currently, rumours are swirling that Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE soon. The star has recently posted training photos to her Instagram account and has trash-talked former WWE rival Becky Lynch during a gaming stream on Facebook.

Additionally, there has been much speculation surrounding Becky Lynch's WWE return in the new year. It has been reported that Vince McMahon is keen for The Man to come back to the company in early 2021.

One year ago today, the war between #RAW & SmackDown, and between @RondaRousey & @BeckyLynchWWE, took a most violent turn...



...and it led to one of most memorable visuals in @WWE history. pic.twitter.com/4XcUZByyei — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019

Starting in late 2018, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were engaged in one of the most intense feuds that WWE fans have seen in recent years. The pair battled back and forth, all the way up until WrestleMania 35, where they (along with Charlotte Flair) became the first women to ever headline the event.

Which much talk going on regarding the pairs return, and a possible reignited rivalry between them, here are five ways that WWE could build a feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

#5 Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler team up against Becky Lynch

It is well-known among fans that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler go way back. The pair were once stars of the MMA scene, and Rousey acted as a mentor towards Baszler during the reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

Like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler has also lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Could they try and team up to take her on in 2021?

Before Becky Lynch announced her break from WWE in May, she was engaged in a huge rivalry with Shayna Baszler, which was supposed to continue throughout the year. When Lynch left, their feud felt, and still feels, somewhat unfinished. A great way to reignite this would be to involve both Baszler and Rousey with Lynch when they return.

Baszler is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nia Jax, of all people. You would image that for this idea to work, Baszler would have to break up with Jax to reunite with her close friend, Ronda Rousey.

If WWE chose to go down this route, Becky Lynch could even find someone to help her take on the former MMA stars. Numerous stars have crossed both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in the past... perhaps a returning Charlotte Flair could team up with Becky Lynch once more?