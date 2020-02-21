5 Ways WWE can freshen up the 24/7 Championship picture

R -Truth and Drake Maverick took the championship to the next level

Back in the first half of 2019, Mick Foley introduced the WWE 24/7 Championship on an episode of RAW. Unlike every other title in WWE, this championship could be defended anytime, any place and against anyone. The fans did not like the design of the title belt however, the way R-Truth took care of the championship, every member of the wrestling community started liking the 24/7 title.

The main reason behind introducing this title was to give more spotlight to the lower mid-card Superstars. And, in the first few months, the fans saw the likes of R-Truth, Drake Maverick, Jinder Mahal and even EC3 win the championship. While the championship has changed hands a lot, the title picture seems to have lost the charisma that it had during the feud between R-Truth and Drake Maverick.

The latest twist in this storyline was Riddick Moss turning on Mojo Rawley to win the title. But the fans did not react in the way they should have because ever since Mojo entered the championship picture, there has been a lack of humor in this area. Here are 5 ways WWE can freshen up the 24/7 title once again.

#5 Have more comedy segments

With 40 title reigns between them, R-Truth and Drake Maverick will go down as the best 24/7 champions of all time

The reason this title got over with the fans despite a weak first impression was the sense of humor possessed by R-Truth and Drake Maverick. Both the Superstars played their roles to perfection and, to provide comic relief to the fans on RAW, was another motive behind launching the Green and Gold title.

The recent segments have been serious as Mojo Rawley’s on-screen character seems to have no room for laughter. Riddick Moss is a newcomer hence, the fans find nothing different in the 24/7 title segments.

Perhaps, bringing back some humorous segments could help the 24/7 title in earning its distinctive position on Monday Nights once again.

