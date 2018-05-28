5 ways the WWE can play it when Dean Ambrose returns

Dean Ambrose is almost back, and the Lunatic Fringe will want in on the action. Check out what the WWE could do with him once he returns.

Akshay Thimmaya CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 17:59 IST

Dean Ambrose has been out for quite a while now, due to a triceps injury he picked up in December 2017. The injury came at a terrible time, as it brought an end to the short-lived reunion of The Shield, that had officially taken place on the October 9th episode of WWE Raw.

He had to undergo surgery and is expected to be out for 9 months. The WWE landscape has undergone a lot of changes in his absence and as we get closer to his return, let's check out a few ways WWE can go with the Lunatic Fringe once he makes his comeback.

#1 A heel Ambrose-Reigns tag team

A heel Ambrose and Reigns?

This sounds like a long shot, but the story pretty much writes itself. The WWE Universe has been clamouring for Reigns to turn heel for a long time, and a heel Lunatic Fringe will entertain to no end.

Have Ambrose return as a heel in the hunt for championship gold. Set him free on the mic and let him manipulate Reigns into turning heel by pointing out all the championship setbacks he has had recently against Brock Lesnar and how turning to the dark side could get him glory.

Once the team forms, the storytelling opportunities are limitless. They could attack Rollins after an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge and put him on the shelf for some time, before going after the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Both Superstars are long overdue for a character change and a returning Ambrose could be the perfect catalyst for it.